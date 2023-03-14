Save Our Queen Elizabeth Hospital campaigners made a life-size cut-out of Lord Nicholas Markham, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department of Health and Social Care, in order to show the red carpet welcome he would receive at the QEH last week.

The group have been calling for funding for a new hospital building to replace the current one - where the crumbling roof is being held up by thousands of props - for the last few years.

Councillor Jo Rust said: “The purpose of the event is to persuade Lord Markham to attend the QEH.

The purpose of the event was to persuade Lord Markham to attend the Queen Elizabeth Hospital

“As the most propped-up hospital in the country, it is important he sees the reality and seriousness of the situation for himself.”