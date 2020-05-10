Hospital care following death is so crucial, says project leader

The leader of a national bereavement care project has emphasised that the care received by grieving parents in hospitals is crucial.

Reacting to fundraising plans for a new maternity bereavement suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Marc Harder of Sands said such a facility is “necessary”.

Mr Harder is the National Bereavement Care Pathway project leader for Sands, a national charity which provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby.