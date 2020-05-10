Hospital care following death is so crucial, says project leader
Published: 10:00, 10 May 2020
The leader of a national bereavement care project has emphasised that the care received by grieving parents in hospitals is crucial.
Reacting to fundraising plans for a new maternity bereavement suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Marc Harder of Sands said such a facility is “necessary”.
Mr Harder is the National Bereavement Care Pathway project leader for Sands, a national charity which provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby.
Read moreHealthKings Lynn
More by this authorBen Hardy