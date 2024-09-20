The education faculty at Lynn’s hospital has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards, recognising efforts to improve patient care and staff development.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has won the regional excellence in education and training award as part of the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2024.

It now goes through to the national finals to be held on October 14 in London.

Chief executive Alice Webster (right) with (from left) Kerry Jones, education lead for clinical skills, quality and risk, Linda Woods, associate director of patient experience, and Helen Muncey, head of education faculty

This honour highlights the QEH’s “groundbreaking” education programmes which place patient experience “at the heart of care”.

The hospital was nominated by Helen Muncey, head of the education faculty, and backed by James Wild, the MP for North West Norfolk.

The hospital’s ‘caring with kindness’, ‘bereavement’, and ‘frailty is everyone’s’ business programmes were designed to foster individualised care, drive innovation, and empower staff to think critically.

These initiatives ensure that patient feedback directly informs improvements in care delivery.

‘Caring with kindness’ launched in 2022 in response to patient feedback calling for a more personalised approach to care.

More than 600 staff members have already participated, gaining the confidence to challenge existing practices and deliver care with compassion and empathy.