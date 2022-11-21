The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn (QEH) has announced the winners of its annual Team QEH Awards.

Acting chief executive Alice Webster said: “After two years of virtual celebrations this year’s awards evening was all the more special for Team QEH.

“Faced with exceptionally challenging circumstances over the past few years and again as we approach winter, everyone continues to go above and beyond to provide the best possible care for our community.

LInda Purdy (front) with all the evening's other winners (60796993)

"Behind every one of our award winners is the collective – Team QEH – supporting them to reach this achievement.”

Chris Lawrence, QEH Chair said: “As new chair of the trust, the awards evening was a fantastic overview of the type of hard working, dedicated teams, and individuals we have working at QEH.

“Each and every member of Team QEH comes to work every day with the intention of providing the best possible care for our community – and that care takes many forms from the teams that make sure there’s a hot meal, to the staff that keep the lights on, through to the wonderful volunteers who help in so many ways.

Linda Purdy with Alice Webster and Chris Lawrence

"And of course, our medical staff, diagnosing, treating, and managing patients, making sure we get them healthy, well and back home to their families.

“The awards truly highlighted the best of the best at QEH and behind each award winner, finalist and nominee are inspirational stories that underscore all that makes our Trust one the community and Team QEH can be proud of.”

Some 15 awards were presented at the event, held at Knights' Hill and hosted by acting chief executive Alice Webster and Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome. Nominees were chosen by many hundreds of people, including patients, local community, and staff.

Team QEH 2022 Award winners

The Patient Safety Champion Award

Patient Safety Champion Ben Fox

This award recognises an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to improve patient outcomes, safety, or the standard of care.

Winner: Ben Fox, Anaesthetist

On receiving his award Ben said: “This award means everything, and I am incredibly stunned to win. I really wasn’t expecting to considering who I was up against. Personally, I think this award should be shared with everyone because it’s a team effort. This is fantastic.”

The Growing Our Own Award

This award recognises a person in the early stages of their career who has made a notable achievement in their learning and development.

Growing Our Own winner Grace Hasnip

Winner: Grace Hasnip, Research Practitioner

On receiving her award Grace said: “It’s difficult to say what this award means – I’m just a bit speechless – it feels amazing to win, I have tried so many different careers since I have left school and I really feel like I have found my niche and the fact that somebody thinks that I am doing it so well and that I am encouraging other people is incredible. I am so passionate about what I do and the fact that someone can see that feels excellent.”

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research

This award goes to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional dedication or creative thinking in their work to develop or improve services for our patients.

Eric Edmond collecting the Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research award on behalf of Georgios Solomou

Winner: Georgios Solomou, F1 Doctor

Unfortunately, Georgios was unable to attend the awards.

The Leader of the Year Award

This award recognises brilliant leadership by an individual who demonstrates a positive and sustained impact on patients, service users, carers, and staff.

Leader Award for Suzy Sarsby

Winner: Suzy Sarsby, Outpatients Department Manager

On receiving her award Suzy said: “I am really overwhelmed – it’s a massively huge honour and I am just so thankful to the team. Nobody is anything without their team and no leader is certainly anything without their team.”

The Clinical Team of the Year Award

The recognises a clinical team that have gone above and beyond the call of duty and made an outstanding difference to our patients.

The West Norfolk Breast Care team with the Clinical Team award

Winner: West Norfolk Breast Care Unit

On receiving the award on behalf of the West Norfolk Breast Care Unit, Nicola Ward said: “We’re exceptionally proud. Every single one of our team goes over and beyond every single day. I have been with the team for a long time and we’re the best we have ever been. We’re a really good team and everybody cares about each other and our patients.”

The Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award

This award is for a team that has made an outstanding difference to colleagues by providing a support service that enables the smooth running of our organisation.

The Communications team won the Non-Clinical Team of the Year award

Winner: Communications Team

On receiving the award on behalf of the Communications Team, Charles Thomas said: “It’s a fantastic honour and absolutely amazing for the whole team. We’re a small team that’s part of the wider Team QEH and it’s an absolute privilege to receive this award.”

The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award

This award is presented to an exceptional team member from our clinical support professions who has shown a willingness to learn beyond the immediate requirements of their post.

The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award winner Louisa Smither

Winner: Louisa Smither, Clinical Physiologist

On receiving her award Louisa said: “I don’t quite know what to say, I am honoured and thankful to the person who nominated me.”

The Kindness Award

This award recognises an individual who has been an exceptional role model for kindness always being friendly and approachable.

Kindness Award winner Mason Purdy

Winner: Mason Purdy, Porter

On receiving his award Mason said: “I am just happy that in my job I can help people. I don’t do it for the recognition – just to be able to help people when they need it.”

The Wellness Award

This award recognises an individual who has made an exemplary action to promote, improve, or protect the physical or emotional wellbeing of Team QEH.

Wellness Award winner Barbara Piel

Winner: Barbara Piel, Consultant

On receiving her award Barbara said: “It’s a big honour. I am very humbled that my team has nominated me. I am very grateful that I get to work with everyone in the Paediatric Team.”

The Fairness Award

This award recognises an individual who promotes fairness, equality, diversity and inclusion for patients and staff.

Fairness Award winner Siya Sharma

Winner: Siya Sharma, Consultant

On receiving his award Siya said: “I am humbled that people nominated me and that they had belief and faith in me and my fairness. I hope that I inspire other colleagues to be fair.”

The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award

This award recognises an outstanding individual or team who regularly volunteers their time and talent at Team QEH and is voted on by the public.

Theresa Banks with the Volunteer Award

Winner: Theresa Banks, MacMillan Unit volunteer

On receiving her award Theresa said: “I am really humbled and I really want to dedicate this to the marvellous MacMillan Team who are fantastic.”

The Behind-the-Scenes Award

The winner of this award if chosen by the public. This is a very important award which recognises the contribution of an individual who provides vital support to our frontline services.

Syed Hyder collects the Behind The Scenes Award on behalf of Dean Fowler

Winner: Dean Fowler, Materials Manager

Unfortunately, Dean was unable to attend the awards.

The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award

This award is presented to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the delivery of safe, compassionate care for our patients and their families.

The Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award winner Pratish Lukose

Winner: Pratish Lukose, Surgical Assessment Unit

On receiving his award Pratish said: “I am so proud and so grateful to be given this award. I dedicate this award to all of the healthcare workers out there helping people.”

The Chair’s Award

This award is personally selected by the Chair, and it recognises a member of Team QEH who has gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care to our patients while supporting and developing Team QEH.

Chair's Award winner Linda Purdy with Alice Webster (left), Chris Lawrence and Jeremy Ransome

Winner: Linda Purdy, Patient Experience

On receiving her award Linda said: “I have no words. It’s not very often I don’t have words. I am so humbled. I am so lucky. I am passionate about patient experience, I am passionate about everything and the people I work with are just outstanding. I can’t tell you how proud I am.”

The Special Recognition Award

Esme Corner collecting the Special Recognition Award on behalf of Peter Tasker

Peter Tasker

Peter’s contribution to the QEH is immeasurable, following his retirement as a local General Practitioner he became the Chairperson of the Cancer Services User Group where he oversaw the development of the Cancer and Wellbeing Support Centre from conception to opening in 2021. He is also patient representative for the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) helping to transform Cancer Services and has championed the development of the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Line (PICC) Service to mention a few.

Despite the challenges in his own life Peter has remained committed to helping others, making sure that the patient voice is heard with the aim of improving patient experience. He is an inspiration to all and a deserving recipient of the Special Recognition Award.

Peter was unable to attend the awards and was presented with the award by Acting Chief Executive Alice Webster ahead of the awards.