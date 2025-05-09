A hospital CEO’s passion for healthcare has been recognised during International Midwives and Nurses Week.

Alice Webster says she was surprised at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust’s Long Service Awards when interim chair Andy Wood presented her with the NHS Long Service Award.

The registered nurse and former midwife began her career more than 38 years ago as a healthcare assistant, and received the honour for her contribution to patient care and leadership - as well as her continued work in frontline nursing.

Interim chair Andy Wood with CEO Alice Webster. Picture: QEH Trust

Throughout her career, Ms Webster has worked in a variety of roles, including as a theatre nurse, midwife and health visitor. During Covid, she lived away from her family to support the services.

She eventually joined the QEH in 2021 as chief nurse and became CEO the following year.

Mr Wood said: “Alice is an exceptional leader, but first and foremost, she is a nurse.

“Her commitment to delivering outstanding care is inspiring.

“This award is a small way to thank her for the decades of care, courage and leadership she has shown both at the QEH and across the NHS.”

Despite the demands of her role, many say they still see Ms Webster on the wards speaking with patients, supporting staff, and stepping in when needed.

One example is when she helped a woman in labour in the hospital car park, and followed up the next day to check on the baby’s safe arrival.

“I was completely stunned to receive the award,” she said.

“It’s such a privilege to be part of the NHS and team QEH.

“Being a nurse and a midwife has shaped who I am, and I still feel incredibly proud every time I put on a uniform.

“People aren’t numbers, every person deserves the very best care, and most importantly, our time and attention.”

The accolade came around the same time as the International Day of the Midwife, Monday, May 5, and International Nurses Day, Monday, May 12.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the hospital, said: “Alice’s story is a reminder of the difference nurses and midwives can make in every role and at every level.

“I want to thank all of our incredible nursing and midwifery colleagues across the trust.

“Your expertise, kindness and commitment to our patients and their families are the reason we’re able to deliver high-quality care, day in and day out.

“This celebration week is for you.”