An initiative launched to improve patient care at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has seen a £30,000 boost this year towards reshaping everyday care.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEHKL) Charity has awarded the money through its Room for Improvement scheme - a staff ideas initiative launched in 2022 asking for suggestions to help improve patient care, boost staff satisfaction, and transform the environment.

Projects in this scheme would usually struggle to find funding via the NHS, and the Lynn hospital’s charity has awarded small grants of up to £5,000 which help to make a difference, thanks to the charity’s supporters.

Patient buggy banners, funded by the charity. Pictures: Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn Charity

Thanks to these ideas, the hospital is benefiting from:

• Toilet fall alarms and adaptive cutlery

• Maternity milk fridges and secure storage boxes

Adaptive cutlery funded by the charity's donation

• Improved outpatient areas

• Patient buggy signage

Samantha Taylor, the trust’s charity manager, said: “This funding shows how our staff can make a real impact.

“It’s about creating a better environment for everyone, ensuring that every patient’s experience is as positive as it can be.”