The catering manager at Lynn's hospital has been shortlisted for an internal award for his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewart Nimmo has been announced as a nomination for the Behind the Scenes award at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The lockdown period was one the catering manager will never forget as he also welcomed Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston into his kitchen as part of the 'Help NHS Heroes' campaign.

Downham Tandoori manager Anwar Ali donating food to Stewart Nimmo, left, of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the pandemic

He also received donations to the hospital during the pandemic period, including from Downham Tandoori in April.

Team QEH Awards is an annual ceremony celebrating the achievements of staff.

Chief executive Caroline Shawhas previously said emphasis is placed on the wellbeing of staff through awards in order to improve the level of care.

A social media post by the hospital for Mr Nimmo's short-listing said: "Nimmo handled thousands of food donations and brilliantly managed his team through the constant changes to make sure staff were fed and watered."

This year's QEH awards ceremony will be extra significant as it coincides with the 40th anniversary year of the hospital.

There were over 550 nominations for the staff awards over 11 categories with judging taking place ahead of the ceremony in November.

You can find more nominations alongside Mr Nimmo by searching the #TeamQEHAwards on Twitter.