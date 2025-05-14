The chief executive of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has stepped down with immediate effect.

Alice Webster has left her role at the QEH ahead of a restructuring of the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System, which will now see a single group CEO run the county’s three hospitals.

Lesley Dwyer began her role at the new Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group on May 5.

Alice Webster has stepped down as chief executive at the QEH

Writing for the Lynn News, Ms Webster said: “This week marks the end of my tenure in the role of CEO for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Leading the QEH and working with people and communities across West Norfolk, South Lincolnshire and North Cambridgeshire has been one of the greatest honours of my career.

“I am immensely proud of what the team at the QEH have achieved together and am deeply grateful for their dedication, passion, and resilience. The progress we’ve made, the challenges we’ve overcome, and the shared purpose in improving patient care have made my time at the QEH truly meaningful.”

“As I prepare to close this chapter after 38 years in the NHS - four of those at the QEH - I find myself reflecting not on titles or roles, but on the journey, and the people and purpose that made it all worthwhile,” Ms Webster added.

“When I started out, I could never have imagined the path ahead - the patients who would inspire me, the colleagues who would teach me, and the opportunities that would stretch me in ways I never expected.

“Leading the trust through a time of transformation has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career.

“I’m immensely proud of all that we’ve achieved together - from securing funding for a new hospital to opening a new end-of-life unit thanks to our QEHKL Charity and support from the community.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to lead, to serve, and to be part of something far bigger than myself.

“Although I am stepping down, I remain deeply invested in the ongoing success of the QEH as my own local hospital and the wonderful people that work within it.

“A huge thank you to the community for your unwavering support and the wonderful QEH team who make a difference every single day.”

Andy Wood, chair of the QEH, said: “I’d like to thank Alice for her incredible work during her time at the QEH, most notably securing our place on the New Hospital Programme and opening a dedicated end-of-life unit.

“Alice is an exceptional leader, but first and foremost she puts patients first. Her commitment to delivering outstanding care is inspiring. I wish her all the very best for the future.”

Each hospital trust in Norfolk will have an executive managing director under the new structure.

These posts are due to be announced shortly.