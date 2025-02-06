A hospital’s green money-saving initiative could put tens of thousands back in its pocket.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has been running its ‘Reuse and Recycling’ scheme for 15 years, redistributing used walking aids to new patients.

The programme could save the hospital £36,000 a year - however, some of the equipment never makes it back.

Jason Edwards is an equipment practitioner for the hospital. Picture: QEH

“We encourage everyone, whether a patient or member of the public, to return any walking aids that are no longer needed to us to support this scheme,” said Pippa Street, the chief nurse at the hospital.

By recycling equipment that is no longer needed, the QEH reduces waste, saves the NHS money and makes a positive contribution to sustainability.

“We are incredibly proud of how this recycling initiative has grown over the past 15 years,” Pippa added.

“Not only are we providing a much-needed service to our patients by reusing walking aids, but we are also reducing our environmental impact.”

Unwanted equipment can be dropped off at the hospital’s Main Outpatient Department from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 5pm.