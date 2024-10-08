A hospital is offering Covid-19 jabs to help protect West Norfolk against it this autumn.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is encouraging certain groups of people to book an appointment to have their booster jabs.

The hospital has said the vaccine provides the best possible protection from Covid-19 and helps prevent people from ending up in hospital during busy winter months.

The QEH says the jab will prevent people from ending up in hospital during busy winter months. Picture: iStock

Groups who will be eligible for the booster include:

- all adults aged 65 years and over

- adults and children aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, which includes pregnant people

- frontline health and social care workers

Additionally, flu jabs are being offered to the public through GP surgeries and local pharmacies this year.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their Covid-19 and flu vaccinations.

“These provide you with personal protection and support your wellbeing.

“Importantly it will also aid in the health protection of our local communities.”

Bookings can be made here.

