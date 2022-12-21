Visiting restrictions are being further relaxed at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

From today, open visiting is permitted across all areas between 10am and 8pm daily.

Patients will continue to be allowed up to two visitors at any one time and booking will no longer be necessary for visits.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

Patients attending an outpatient appointment may bring one other person to their appointment.

The hospital trust says it hopes this decision will bring flexibility for both visitors and carers to ensure patients receive both physical and emotional care for positive wellbeing and patient experience.

However, recommendations and rules will remain in place at the hospital to help keep people safe from Covid-19 and other infectious viruses.

All visitors must continue to wear face masks while on wards and in other areas where they are interacting with patients.

They will also be required to continue adequate hand hygiene practices on arrival and departure from the hospital, as well as entry and exit from wards and other clinical areas.

Alice Webster, acting CEO at the QEH, said: "We know how important visiting is for our patient’s recovery so it’s fantastic news that we are able to further relax our visiting restrictions to allow longer visiting hours, especially with the Christmas period just around the corner.”

Visitors are asked not to visit any hospital or healthcare facility if they have any Covid-19 symptoms, are a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 or if they have symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting within 48 hours of the planned visit.