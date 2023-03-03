The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been appointed a new Chief Executive, who hopes to lead the acute hospital into a fresh era.

Alice Webster, current Acting CEO, takes up her new role with immediate effect.

A highly experienced NHS leader, Alice joined The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn as Executive Chief Nurse in May 2021.

Alice Webster is the new CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

She was previously Chief Nurse at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust as well as Regional Director of Nursing (South) at NHS Improvement and spent her earlier career in East Sussex where she served for a period as acting CEO of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.

Alice, who became a nurse in 1990, is currently an Associate Professor at the University of East Anglia’s School of Health Sciences.

Since beginning her Acting CEO role Alice, who possesses a wealth of strategic leadership and management skills, has provided organisational focus with a strong emphasis on high quality patient care, staff wellbeing and a culture of kindness and compassion.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn

She has a successful track record of delivering sustainable change underpinned by strong collaborative working and leadership.

Alice Webster, Chief Executive Officer, said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to have been selected as CEO. I very much look forward to continuing QEH’s journey of continuous improvement and innovation along with realising the Trust’s potential and ambitions for the future.”

Chris Lawrence, QEH Trust Chair, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Alice is our new Chief Executive. Alice brings a breadth of experience to the role with the leadership skills to take us on our journey of continuous improvement. She also has the vision, commitment and energy to unite us all in ensuring we deliver ever better outcomes for our patients in the communities we serve across Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire."