A senior manager has put a transformation in fortunes at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital down to a “sharp focus” on staff wellbeing.

Laura Skaife-Knight, the deputy CEO at the Lynn hospital, says the facility has gone from being “the worst performing hospital in the country” to having a “bright future” in just four years.

Speaking to Newcross Healthcare’s Voices of Care podcast, she spoke about how important measures to improve staff wellness had been integral to the turnaround.

Stats from NHS England suggest wait times for diagnostic tests at the QEH have reduced

These include encouraging staff to speak internally about problems, free parking, cheaper meals and giving all staff an extra day off to focus on their wellbeing.

And this comes after medical negligence solicitors Blackwater Law found that the hospital made significant improvements to its backlogs during 2022.

NHS England data showed that in January this year, 50.3% of patients at the QEH received diagnostic tests within six weeks. While this is still below NHS targets, it represents a major boost from the 30.2% seen in January, 2022.

Ms Skaife-Knight said: “If we turn the clock back three or four years ago, this hospital was quite literally the worst performing hospital in the country.

“It was considered a basket case and it was top of the agenda in terms of the national top of the office, in terms of being on the hit list, if you like. And that’s not a good place to be.

“We were bottom of the table on every indicator. The good news was the only way is up. So that presents real opportunities. But actually, at the heart of our challenge was working with an organisation and a workforce that was battered and bruised and, in some cases, had actually given up.

“We had a very clear formula. At the heart of that was being absolutely clear on our expectations and focus on our values.

“And quite simply, they are kindness, wellness and fairness and living our values and bringing our values to life in everything we do. And calling out poor behaviour.

“The vast majority of speak-up concerns went direct to the Care Quality Commision because staff feared speaking up internally.

“There was real fear of detriment. And actually, staff simply bypassed line managers and went straight outside of the organisation.

“So, we’ve changed that. We’ve turned that around.”

Data from January showed that the QEH had a list of 7,183 patients waiting for tests.

Of those, 20% had to wait longer than 13 weeks to receive diagnostic tests.

In June last year, that number was as high as 32%.

Ms Skaife-Knight said that other measures which have helped to improve the QEH have included a new school of nursing.