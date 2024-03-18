All buildings and grounds across Lynn’s hospital site are now completely smoke-free as smoking tobacco is banned.

On Wednesday, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital made the move coinciding with National No Smoking Day in a bid to improve the health of patients, staff and the local community.

Rebecca Martin, medical director at the QEH, said: “Smoking is an addiction which requires necessary support and treatment. By becoming a smoke-free site and putting in place support for patients and our staff to stop smoking we are fulfilling our duty as a health organisation to provide facilities which help people to stop smoking.

QEH medical director Rebecca Martin with a smokefree sign

“Smoking on average reduces life expectancy by 10 years.

“We also know that people who smoke and are admitted to hospital are much more likely to require longer stays and have complications after they have had surgery.

“Becoming smoke-free is part of our commitment to help support the health outcomes for the local population by playing our part in reducing smoking prevalence.”

There are no designated smoking areas on the site, and doing so is not permitted in the QEH’s gardens, walkways or shelters.

Those who are seen smoking will be reminded that it is a smoke-free site, informed of the available smoking cessation support and asked to leave the grounds if they wish to smoke.

A spokesperson said: “In the UK there are 408,700 hospital admissions and 74,600 deaths per year attributed to smoking.

“Tobacco is currently the world’s single biggest cause of preventable death and the single largest driver of health inequalities in England which is one of the many reasons why the Trust is joining other local hospitals in going smoke-free.”

Patients who smoke who attend the hospital will be given support through nicotine replacement therapy when they are admitted.

Vaping is permitted onsite to support smoking cessation in clearly designated areas.

More information and advice for patients can be found here.

