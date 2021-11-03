Conditions placed on Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have been lifted.

The CQC rated the hospital trust ‘inadequate’ – its lowest rating – in a 2018 inspection, and this rating was retained in inspections in 2019 and 2020.

Now, three of the seven ‘section 31’ conditions placed on the trust have been lifted, after improvements were made to the hospital’s maternity & midwifery services, diagnostic imaging service and emergency department.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

And bosses say they are confident the others will be lifted following a new assessment, which could be conducted within weeks.

Speaking at yesterday's meeting of the hospital's board of directors, chief executive Caroline Shaw said the condition-lifting marked “a really important development” in the trust’s journey of improvement.

She added: “I actually spoke to our regional CQC person in the last week and she said it’s unheard of that conditions are lifted so well and so thoughtfully, through a precedent of a pandemic, and she applauded us on the work that we’re doing at the trust.”

In a report published ahead of the meeting, Mrs Shaw wrote: “We are confident that when our CQC colleagues visit QEH, which we now expect will be before Christmas, the remaining four Section 31 conditions will also be lifted.”