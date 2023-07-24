The launch and take-off pad for helicopters taking patients to and from Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will have to be moved while the new hospital is built.

Council planners are being asked to approve a temporary site for the helipad in a farm field to the east of the hospital site.

The area earmarked is on the opposite site of the A149 with access from the B1145.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance in its hangar. Picture: EAAA

As well as building a new landing and take-off area, an access road will have to be created for ambulances transferring the patients to the main hospital building.

The planning statement submitted to West Norfolk council explains that a temporary pad is need to replace the existing one which will be out of action during building work and that when the the new hospital is complete it will have a rooftop helipad.

The proposed site has been chosen because of its proximity to the hospital and will be leased to the hospital Trust by the landowner for a period of seven years.

It will be available for use on a 24/7 basis with the current number of around 30 landings a year – mainly by East Anglian Air Ambulance - expected to continue.

As well as the main landing pad there will be an access roadway from the B1145 and both area will be returned to their original state when the lease is up.

This is intended as the latest move to enable work to start on the new hospital.