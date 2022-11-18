Staff and volunteers at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been named among the best of the NHS at a national awards ceremony.

The QEH was one of nine Trusts in the running for the Trust of the Year award, due to its "ambition, outcomes, value, involvement and working together", at the annual Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.

It was also recognised for how its "success could be replicated elsewhere in the country, improving the experience that patients and staff have with an organisation".

While the Trust was not the overall winner, with that accolade going to North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare Trust, officials said it was an "enormous achievement" to be in the running for the award.

Alice Webster, acting chief executive, said: "We are honoured to be named among the very best of the NHS as a finalist for the HSJ Trust of the Year Award What an honour it is for QEH to be nationally recognised in this way.

“This national recognition is testament to the hard work and absolute focus of Team QEH to consistently delivering safe and compassionate care to our patients and their families and always striving to improve through our learning, including when we don’t get things right."

She said this acknowledgement from the QEH's NHS peers and the HSJ was only possible due to the effort, dedication and commitment of 'Team QEH'.

“Every person who calls QEH their workplace comes to work every day with the sole aim of providing the very best care for our community. They do not ask for this kind of recognition, but they are all incredibly deserving of this honour," she added.

Meanwhile, chair of the Trust Chris Lawrence said: “This is an enormous achievement for the Trust, turning around a ‘special measures’ hospital in the most challenging of times and through a pandemic has required the determination of every member of Team QEH.

“Everyone has worked together to do this not for the accolades but for our patients and the local community we serve.

"We want to provide the best possible care and move even further to achieving our vision of being the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience, and continuous improvement will remain our focus, building on this excellent recognition.”