The QEH has been collaborating with EPIC Norfolk, a not-for-profit organisation, since January to deliver personalised therapy sessions focused on reconditioning and exercise therapy.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust (QEH) has recently launched a heartfelt fundraising appeal, EPIC Moves, Better Lives, aimed at enhancing the care and experience of hospital patients living with dementia.

These sessions - which complement those that QEH staff deliver - are particularly targeted at patients living with frailty and cognitive impairment, encouraging physical activity, reducing anxiety, and maintaining their abilities.

The EPIC Moves, Better Lives appeal will raise funds to continue the “valuable” therapy sessions. The money raised will also allow the therapists to share their expertise with QEH staff, enabling the hospital to extend this service to more patients.

Dr Katie Honney, clinical director for integrated care of the older person at the QEH, said: “We are incredibly thankful to EPIC for delivering this vital programme and to the hospital’s charity for ensuring its extension across the hospital.

“This excellent resource will significantly enhance patient care and well-being.”

Steven Hitcham, director of EPIC Norfolk, added: “EPIC Norfolk is the leading specialist in providing physical and sports activities for people living with dementia and frailty.

“We understand the critical health benefits our programmes offer, such as maintaining or improving independence, balance, mobility, and cognitive function.

“Our activities also bring joy and excitement, fostering positive mental well-being.”

Samantha Taylor, charity manager at the QEH, said: “We are thrilled to launch this appeal to support such an incredible service.”

Individuals and organisations can donate to the appeal via the Epic Moves, Better Lives appeal on the JustGiving website.

If you would like to raise funds for good causes or support an appeal at the QEH, take a look at the hospital’s website.

Alternatively, email charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309.