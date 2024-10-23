A special recruitment open day is being hosted by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital next month to showcase the diverse roles available within its healthcare team.

Anyone interested in finding out more is invited to register to secure a place at the event on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 2pm at the Lynn hospital’s Education and Innovation Centre.

A hospital spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, future-ready healthcare, we’re investing in our team and facilities. By 2030, QEH will be operating from a new state-of-the-art hospital, creating even more opportunities for professional growth and development. Now is the perfect time to join us and be part of this exciting future.”

Chief nurse Pippa Street

There will be a chance to meet staff, have a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital and talk about various roles. There will also be on-the-day interviews so bring your CV and photo ID for a chance to interview on the day.

On-the-day interviews are available for candidates who hold valid UK professional registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) and a valid NMC PIN. The offer of employment is subject to satisfactory pre-employment checks as per NHS Employers Standards, the hospital has said.

There will also be free parking and refreshments available.

Chief Nurse Pippa Street said: “Our recruitment events are growing from strength to strength, proving a winning formula for nursing and allied health professionals. Whether you’re a seasoned healthcare professional or just starting your journey, QEH offers a welcoming environment with ample opportunities for development and career progression. We look forward to meeting you. We have passion and commitment to working together and for our communities and think you will too.”

Book your place via www.eventbrite.com