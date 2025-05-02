Lynn’s hospital has been recognised for a successful recruitment process which reaffirmed its dedication to research.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has successfully enrolled five patients for global clinical trials on heart failure.

Heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition that affects around 920,000 people in the UK, with approximately 200,000 new diagnoses each year.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Research into the causes, preventions and treatments of heart failure is vital - and advances from clinical trials have already helped improve millions of lives.

The QEH is committed to delivering research and contributing to the improvement of patient outcomes.

The research, innovation and development at the trust is continuously looking at new studies.

Last year, it became one of 15 UK sites that are actively participating in a major heart failure trial, sponsored by AstraZeneca,

The trial is providing patients with access to an investigatory treatment, while playing a critical role in the global effort to tackle heart failure.

Since the trial opened, the QEH has led the way in patient recruitment.

Dr Rudolf Duehmke, principal investigator at the hospital, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the UK’s leading recruiter in this global heart failure clinical trial.

“This achievement highlights the outstanding dedication of our research and innovation team, particularly Tom Dymond, Grace Hasnip, Debbie Wilding, and Drs Fady Magdy and, Amanda King and Ash Reddy.

“Their hard work has been key to our success, especially as a smaller hospital competing with larger centres.

“We look forward to building on this success and continuing to offer innovative treatment options through future research opportunities.”

The hospital’s lead for research, innovation and development, Tom Dymond, added: “Recruiting five patients is a fantastic achievement for the cardiology team at the QEH as it gives patients the opportunity to be involved in research with new medications, something that the trust has not previously delivered.

“I would like to thank all of the patients who are taking part in this study and all research participants within the trust.”

Rebecca Martin, medical director, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our patients the chance to take part in vital research such as this where possible.”

Reporting by Abigail Watson