Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital has taken a significant step forward in the early detection of skin cancer with the launch of a full body mole mapping clinic.

The pioneering service, which welcomed its first patient last month, is specifically designed to monitor individuals at higher risk of developing skin cancer, particularly melanoma.

Skin cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer worldwide, but the new clinic at QEH leverages cutting-edge technology in a bid to stay ahead of the disease.

A new full body mole mapping clinic at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will help detect the early signs of skin cancer

At the heart of the new service is the FotoFinder ATBM Master system - an advanced imaging technology that captures high-resolution photographs of the entire body and individual moles.

Dr Simina Stefanescu, clinical lead for dermatology at the QEH, said: “This new clinic offers a detailed way of monitoring high-risk patients who are at increased risk of melanoma.

"By comparing images over time, we can spot small changes early and make more informed decisions about whether treatment is needed.”

The FotoFinder system is being piloted by Dr Boyana Pedersen, a skin MDT lead clinician, and is supported by skin cancer specialist nurse Laura Shaw.

Dr Pedersen said: “The technology captures high-quality images of lesions on the whole body and uses dermoscopy to photograph individual suspicious moles.

"This consistent and detailed approach enables us to monitor skin health accurately over time and intervene when necessary.”

CNS Laura Shaw added: “It enhances our ability to detect early-stage melanoma and gives reassurance to our high-risk patients, who benefit from ongoing, precise monitoring.”

The new mole mapping service is available to patients who are already under the care of QEH’s dermatology team and who meet specific medical criteria for enhanced surveillance.

Rebecca Martin, medical director at the QEH, added: “We know how important early detection is when it comes to skin cancer.

"This service gives our patients access to the latest technology, helping us to monitor their skin more closely and act quickly when needed.”