Two midwives at Lynn’s hospital have been recognised for delivering outstanding patient care during a challenging set of circumstances.

Pictured below are Kim McAllister, perinatal mental health midwife, and Lilly Hindle, community midwife, who were nominated for their kindness and for recognition of patient needs by the region’s chief midwifery officer.

Amanda Price-Davey, head of midwifery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “Together they went above and beyond and have reduced health inequalities whilst making a positive difference within local midwifery services whilst improving clinical outcomes.”

The Regional Chief Midwifery Officer Award is given to Kim McAllister and Lilly Hindle for outstanding patient care. Picture: SUBMITTED

Kim co-ordinated the safeguarding, mental health needs and preparation of inpatient staff to fully accommodate the needs of the patient and made their transition into the role of parenthood seamless.

She said: “It’s so nice to be recognised and awarded in this way, and it was very much a team effort in delivering the best possible outcome for the family.”

And Lilly built a caring and compassionate relationship with the parent to be, giving them the confidence to truly say what support they needed when they were most at risk or felt out of control, minimising the risk to both the pregnancy and the baby.

She said: “As midwives we are so passionate about delivering patient-centred care and always try to make the experience as personalised as possible.”