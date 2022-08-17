A number of Lynn landmarks have been hit by flooding after heavy rain earlier today and yesterday afternoon.

The issues with the crumbling roof at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital were once again on show today, where there have been a couple of leaks from the ceiling.

Independent borough councillor Jo Rust posted a video of one of the leaks on Twitter, tagging West Norfolk MPs James Wild and Liz Truss, Health Secretary Steve Barclay and Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi.

With the video showing water being caught into a bucket in one of the hospital's corridors, she asked: "Is this what you planned for @TeamQEH? Would you work or get your services in this? @SaveOurQEH."

Meanwhile, King's Lynn Minster has received what the team rector described as a 'torrent' of water.

A clean-up operation has been underway this morning, after an appeal for assistance with mops, buckets and help to get rid of the flood water.

Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond said, at 11.30am: "We have the situation under control, with excess water now mopped up. Second round of mopping this evening, and then final disinfectant clean tomorrow."

And, sharing a photo showing high water marks next to the Minster's door on Twitter, he said it should 'remind us of the worst-case scenario' of serious floods of years gone by.

True's Yard's Fisherfolk Museum is closed today due to flooding, with hopes to reopen tomorrow.

Officials at the museum said nothing in the collection was damaged, but they were having to pull some carpets up.

"Thankfully we have several mops on hand," they added.

It comes after flash flooding across the area over the last 24 hours, which left a road in Pott Row 'like a river' following torrential rain.

Flash floods in Pott Row. Photo: Julie Smart

And firefighters have been alerted to several instances of flooding since yesterday afternoon.

So far today, fire crews have responded to at least seven reports in Lynn and West Winch, with assistance and advice given to residents.