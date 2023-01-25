Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has opened new multi-faith rooms, which will be for the use of all religions and faiths.

The rooms will support families, staff and patients with practising their faith in a quiet environment during the most difficult times.

Each space consists of male and female prayer rooms and toilet facilities , plus ablution rooms for washing parts of the body.

Opening of Multi-faith rooms at QEH (62009934)

There was an unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the opening, performed by Rev Canon Stella Green who was the previous lead chaplin for the QEH. Other attendees were deputy CEO Laura Skaife-Knight, acting medical director Dr Govindan Raghuraman, head of equality, diversity and inclusion Chelsea Kirk, and Trust governors Julian Litten and Gilli Galloway.

Head of spiritual care at QEH Rev Lee Gilbert said: “Having these multi-faith rooms available to staff and public seven days a week, 24 hours a day means that all people can express their religion, their spirituality, their way of life in a way that is relevant for them. It is a great addition to the hospital and shows what a warm and welcoming place our hospital is.”

Opening of Multi-faith rooms at QEH (62009914)

Ms Skaife-Knight added: “We are committed to creating an inclusive culture at QEH. The multi-faith rooms are a special place for contemplation, reflection and prayer. We opened the multi-faith rooms in direct response to both patient and staff needs. Thank you to our wonderful chaplaincy and spiritual care teams for making this happen and for the outstanding work they do to support our patients, their families and staff.”