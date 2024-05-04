A 35-year-old grabbed his ex-partner by the neck and shut her hand in a car door after she took their children to visit him in hospital.

Jason Ward, of no fixed address, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was sentenced for two offences.

Back in February, Ward admitted assault by beating and breaching a non-molestation order which was put in place ordering him not to contact his ex-partner - unless it was related to their children.

The incident happened in the QEH car park

Prosecutor Paul Brown said that Ward’s 20-year relationship came to an end last year as the defendant had become addicted to cocaine and was heavily in debt as a result of his drug problem.

His ex-partner requested a non-molestation order to be put in place, meaning that he must not contact her unless it was related to the children they share together.

On July 27 last year, Ward was staying in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and his ex-partner brought his children to visit him.

They stayed for a couple of hours before leaving, when Ward insisted on walking them back to the car park.

The court heard that during that walk back, Ward quizzed his ex-partner about other men.

Afterwards, he snatched the car key away from her after the children were in the car.

He then tossed the key back to his ex-partner and slammed the car door onto her hand and then pulled her neck towards him.

The court heard that one of the children in the car was crying and Ward continued to shout and swear at his ex-partner.

Members of the public witnessed the incident and went to speak to Ward, giving the woman the chance to drive away. The police were then called.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said that Ward had made significant changes to his life since the incident.

Ms Winchester said: “He is addressing his alcohol and drug problems and acknowledges that he did wrong by his children. He is genuinely sorry.”

Ward was given a 24-month community order, which will see him complete 10 rehabilitation activity days and a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement.

A 12-month restraining order was also put in place, ordering him not to contact his ex-partner - unless it is related to their children.

He will also pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £114.