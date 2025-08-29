Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has successfully recruited 100 patients on to a large-scale pioneering clinical trial on hip fracture treatment.

The successful recruitment has made the trust the fastest team in the country to reach this milestone behind Sunderland, which holds the honour of being the first site to reach 100 participants to the ‘POP-I’ (Perioperative Iron and EPO Intervention) study.

The groundbreaking trial builds on earlier progress at the QEH where within just over a month of opening, the team had already enrolled 15 participants, significantly outperforming the national average of around three per month.

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is playing a vital role in clinical trial recruitment

The hospital has said this continued momentum has firmly positioned it as a leader in this important area of research.

The trial, coordinated by the University of Nottingham, investigates the effects of intravenous iron, EPO or normal care on older patients with hip fractures and anaemia. Its aim is to improve recovery outcomes in a particularly vulnerable patient group - those aged 60 and over recovering from major emergency surgery.

Professor Ian Moppet, chief investigator for the trial, praised the QEH team’s commitment, saying: “The speed and success of this recruitment is a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of the clinical, research, and pharmacy teams at the trust.”

The team’s performance is the result of close collaboration between clinical staff, research nurses and the pharmacy department.

Dr Pradip Sarda, consultant in care of the elderly and principal investigator for the trial at QEH, said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of this vital research and to contribute so significantly to this national study. The results from this trial could have a major impact on the way we treat older patients with hip fractures and anaemia, and we are thrilled to see our patients benefiting from this cutting-edge treatment.”

Tom Dymond, lead for research, innovation and development, added: “I would like to thank all of the participants who have volunteered to help progress this important research study.

“The QEH aims to offer research that is important to the local community, and recovery from hip fractures is a significant issue for patients. I would also like to mention my thanks to the staff on Elm Ward for their on-going support and enthusiasm for embedding research into the care they deliver.”

This achievement is part of a wider drive at hospital to expand research capacity and the trust is committed to increasing access to impactful clinical trials.

It follows other major research successes, including Dr Rudolf Duehmke’s leadership in the BalanceD-HF cardiology study, where the QEH is the UK’s lead recruiter among 15 sites.

These collective accomplishments are helping to build a strong foundation for future growth, innovation, and patient impact. Research and innovation remain key priorities in the trust’s strategic development, and the success of studies like POP-I strengthens QEH’s role as a centre of research excellence for the region, the hospital said.