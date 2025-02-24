Concerns residents of all ages joined forces to share their worries about the delayed rebuild of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Save the QEH campaign group decided it was best to reunite after the completion date of the new hospital to replace the current crumbling building was pushed back.

Jo Rust, borough councillor and secretary of Lynn and District Trades Council, first set up the Save the QEH group in April 2021 back when we were waiting for an announcement that the hospital would be on the shortlist to be rebuilt.

Protestors young and old gathered outside the QEH

Councillors, QEH workers and concerned members of the public got to work making handmade placards once again and took them to Gayton Road, situated outside the crumbling QEH.

Ms Rust said: “Many people are concerned about the delay to the funding despite being relieved that the hospital has been referred to by name by Wes Streeting in Parliament.

“People are concerned that we’ve been told repeatedly that we need a new hospital by 2030 so to now learn that we’re not going to have one until 2033-2035 causes worry that we’re going to lose services, or even our hospital.”

Jo Rust, organiser of the Save the QEH group

A total of eight people came to the event, including two youngsters which are Cllr Rust’s grandchildren.

She said that the group will “continue to bear pressure where we can” to push the Government to rebuild the hospital sooner.

Cllr Rust added: “I’ve received a letter today from Karin Smyth, Minister of State for Health, who explained that the NHP (New Hospital Program) had been repeatedly delayed and not funded beyond March this year.

“She set out that the pre-construction work including the business case and critical is ongoing and construction work of the main hospital is expected to begin between 2027 and 2028.

“She also referred to the fact that the Chancellor reiterated that our hospital will proceed at pace due to the substantive safety risks.

“This does provide a degree of explanation and some comfort.”