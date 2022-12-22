Campaigners continue to slam MPs for a lack of action at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital – and dressed up as the Grinch for their latest protest.

However, there remains a glimmer of hope that it may be selected for a new Government hospital programme by the end of this year – with one councillor being informed a decision could still be made by December 31.

Officials at the QEH, which currently has more than 3,000 props holding up its crumbling roof – making it the most propped-up hospital in the country – have been waiting for news on its bid for a new building after countless calls to secure its future.

Campaigners dressed as the Grinch to slam Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Alex Kemp, an Independent county councillor who represents South and West Lynn, said she had correspondence with the Department of Health and Social Care – which told her it aims “to announce the final decision before the end of the year”.

“The Government needs to put its money where its mouth is and make its mind up pretty quickly now to rebuild the hospital, because people are running out of patience,” she said.

“The residents are not going to like it if the hospital closes. People are not going to be able to get to other hospitals.

“I can’t think what’s wrong with the Government. It just shows they don’t understand Lynn and West Norfolk at all. They’re taking us for granted.”

Protestors gathered outside the QEH once again on Wednesday to voice their frustrations, joined by the likes of borough councillor Jo Rust.

In a clear message to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, one dressed as the popular Grinch character.

Gaywood South Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell said: “It was nice of the Christmas Grinch Steve Barclay MP to turn up once again and see the struts.

“He should be ashamed that the decision for a rebuild is dragged into a fifth year. He stole the Christmas wish of West Norfolk. What is he doing?

“He won’t even get round the table and resolve the nurse’s strikes and pay them a decent wage.

“Afterwards I saw the Grinch kicking a can down the Gayton Road, King’s Lynn all the way to the Conservative Club.”

Cllr Colwell added: “A Health Secretary that can’t make important urgent decisions on crumbling hospitals or keep ambulances running during a winter crisis is not fit for office and must resign.”