A rebuild of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been put on hold after the new Labour government ordered a review into the scheme.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed that the New Hospitals Programme, introduced under the previous Conservative administration, is now under review as she seeks to plug a financial “black hole”.

This means that the rebuild of Lynn’s hospital is now at a standstill once again despite a 2030 deadline being set.

A rebuild of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has been put on hold by the new Labour government

The current building has at least 4,394 steel and timber support props in 56 areas holding up its roof – making it the most propped-up in the country.

The news will likely come as a shock to healthcare workers, councillors and politicians in West Norfolk - particularly those who campaigned regularly before a rebuild was confirmed in May last year.

Terry Jermy, the new Labour MP for South West Norfolk, told the Lynn News that a hospital rebuild is still “a priority” for him - and he believes it also remains a priority for the Government despite Ms Reeves’ announcement.

South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy says a rebuild remains a priority for him

“I was in the House of Commons last week when Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, responded to questions on Norfolk’s various health-related challenges and I was reassured he recognises the urgency of the QEH and made specific reference to hospitals where RAAC exists being a particular focus,” Mr Jermy said.

“It’s right and proper that the new government take stock of where things are at with all of the hospital projects within the New Hospital Programme.

“We should remember however this rebuild is long overdue and previous MPs and the previous government should have been addressing this issue years ago and making necessary preparations rather than kicking the can down the road.

“I’m committed to the new build as soon as possible and will be applying whatever pressure I can, working in partnership with other Norfolk MPs, to make this a reality and as part of this I am due to discuss the QEH with the ministerial team later this week.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild

The QEH declined to comment on the matter.

James Wild, the Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, said: “During the election Labour promised to deliver the new hospitals programme including a new QEH by 2030.

“Instead of getting on with it, this new review will only cause further damaging delay and uncertainty for NHS staff and patients. Ministers simply need to act on the clear advice from an independent expert report on the compelling case for a new hospital to address the RAAC issue.

“I will continue to press this new government to stick to the promises they made to our local community.”

The Chancellor’s announcement comes despite a spokesman for the Labour Party saying it was committed to delivering the new Queen Elizabeth Hospital before the general election took place at the start of this month.

Ms Reeves announced what she described as “very tough decisions” to address what Labour is calling a public spending black hole of around £20billion.

Last week, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he had ordered a review into the funding and timetable for the hospitals programme.

He claimed it was “painfully clear” it would not be possible to deliver those hospitals in the timeframe.