James Wild has welcomed progress on a new hospital in Lynn following a review with the leadership team.

The North West Norfolk MP met interim QEH executive director Chris Bown to discuss the rebuild, as well as the impact of recent industrial action and use of technology to deliver better patient outcomes.

He reviewed progress with the senior team, including the new hospital director, and was assured plans are “progressing well”.

James Wild met with interim QEH executive director Chris Bown

With work on the strategic outline business case ongoing, he was told work on the multi-storey car park is expected to begin by March next year.

This is a key enabling project, as once the new car park is ready it will free up the existing car park where the new hospital will be built.

Designs for the new hospital have been shared in recent public meetings, and it is expected to be open by 2032.

Following recent resident doctor strikes, Mr Wild expressed concern about how this affected patients. He said he was reassured that despite the disruption, the industrial action had “limited impact” on patient care at the QEH.

Meanwhile, after recently attending a Parliamentary briefing hosted by the NHS and Palantir - a leading global data analytics and software company - the MP was eager to understand how the QEH is using new technology.

He says software such as the Optica patient discharge optimisation system is already leading to a “more effective and efficient system”.

Further use of technology is expected with the deployment of a new electronic patient record system, leading to improved patient care.

Following the meeting, Mr Wild said: “Plans for the new QEH with investment of up to £1.5billion are progressing well.

“I look forward to the major step of work on the multi-storey car park starting early next year and then groundworks for the new hospital with construction planned to begin in 2028.

“By harnessing technology and with state of the art facilities, there is much to look forward to for patients and staff.”