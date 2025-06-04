Lynn’s hospital has received nearly £3million in funding to improve safety at the crumbling site before a rebuild.

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed to North West Norfolk MP James Wild that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been granted the cash from the Estates Safety Fund.

In a letter, the Health Minister confirmed this funding is to mitigate infrastructure and safety risks.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has received £3m to mitigate safety risks

It has been allocated for improvements to medical gas systems, electrical systems, lift upgrades or replacements, and fire safety works. It is in addition to significant funding that is provided specifically to manage reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) issues.

The QEH is believed to be the most propped-up hospital in the country. In the past few years, there have been worries that it has “more steel props than beds”.

“This is welcome funding to help address safety issues for staff and patients at the QEH in addition to specific RAAC funding,” Mr Wild said.

“The sooner we get on with the new QEH the better as it will deliver cutting edge facilities rather than spending on the existing buildings.

“The QEH’s plans continue to progress well and I am working closely with them including to get approval for the key multi-storey car park.”

The rebuild of the QEH is not expected to begin until 2027 at the earliest, resulting in a completion date around 2032.

Previous estimates said the end of the current site’s lifetime would be 2030, at which point it would become dangerously unsafe.