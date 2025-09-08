Staff at Lynn’s hospital are celebrating reaching the finals of a prestigious nursing competition.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s THRIVE programme has been named a finalist in the 2025 Nursing Times Workforce Summit and Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence across the fields of nursing and healthcare.

Helen Muncey, head of education faculty at the QEH (left) and Nicola Plaatjies, deputy head of education faculty (right)

They recognise innovative, inclusive and patient-focused care. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 26, at a national ceremony at the Hilton London Metropole.

The THRIVE programme is a finalist in the Preceptorship Programme of the Year category.

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “To be recognised by the Nursing Times is a huge honour and speaks volumes about the incredible work happening at the QEH to support our people and improve patient care.”

The THRIVE programme stands for Transforming Healthcare, Reflection, Innovation, Values, Excellence. It is a leadership and development initiative aimed at early-career healthcare professionals entering the NHS.

It combines practical clinical skills, leadership development and a strong emphasis on personal growth. It provides participants with the tools, confidence and support they need to excel.

Helen Muncey, head of the education faculty at the QEH, added: “THRIVE is a programme built on passion and purpose – designed to support and empower our newest colleagues in the NHS.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve created and extremely grateful to my team, to Nicola Plaatjies and Dr Theresa Shaw, and to everyone across the trust and NICHE who has helped bring THRIVE to life.

“This recognition is a powerful reminder of how vital it is to invest in and nurture early-career staff.”

Reporting by Eloise Suiter