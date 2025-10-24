Cancer patients in hospital are now receiving treatment in a “brighter and more comfortable” environment.

The unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital had a £255,000 refurbishment of its cancer care and treatment centre, funded entirely through donations to the hospital’s charity.

The majority of funds were raised through the legacy of prolific fundraiser Gavin English, whose “decade-long promise to improve care for others has now become a reality”.

Gavin English was remembered at the hospital's new cancer centre

Gavin died in 2023 and raised £116,500 after his wife, Frances, received care at the centre.

It is expected that 12,000 patients each year receive treatment at the cancer unit.

The official reopening was celebrated at a special event on Tuesday attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Pippa Dannatt.

Gavin's family and others came along for the centre's opening

Other people present included Terry Jermy, MP for South West Norfolk, West Norfolk mayor Cllr Andy Bullen, and members of Gavin’s family – daughter Belinda Penkethman and son Ray English, who travelled from Australia to honour their father’s legacy.

Other key donors include £40,000 from the Breast of Friends Charity and £10,000 from the Robert Foot Leukaemia Foundation.

Poor lighting, cramped waiting areas and limited seating had long been a challenge for patients spending long hours receiving chemotherapy and other treatments.

The refurbished centre now features new comfortable seating, a quiet room, a kindness corner and digital information screens.

Gavin English fundraised tirelessly for the QEH

Dedicated staff areas have also been included to support team wellbeing.

The project was co-designed with patients, staff, and the hospital’s Cancer Services User Group to ensure the new environment promotes dignity, comfort and care.

Karon Strong, head of nursing (medicine) at the QEH, said: “This transformation is about much more than a refurbishment, it’s about compassion, dignity and the power of community.

The centre was reopened in memory of Gavin English

“Gavin’s determination, generosity and love have left an extraordinary legacy that will continue to touch lives every day.”

“Chris Bown, interim managing director, who led the celebration,s added: “This project represents the very best of our hospital and our community, people coming together to make a difference.

“Thousands of patients will benefit from these improvements, and Gavin’s name should forever be linked to this centre and to the hope it represents.”

Belinda Penkethman, Gavin’s daughter, said: “Dad never stopped fundraising. He kept the promise he made to Mum and inspired everyone around him. To see what his efforts have achieved, a place that’s bright, positive and full of care, means the world to our family.”

At the reopening event, guests, including VIP dignitaries, staff, and patients, heard speeches and witnessed Gavin’s family unveil a commemorative plaque in his honour.