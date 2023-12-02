A fitness instructor has shown her support to a hospital’s cancer care centre – a cause which is close to her heart.

It comes after a coffee morning held in Hunstanton earlier this year led to a cheque presentation of £500 to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The coffee morning was held at the Alive Oasis in Hunstanton in September and the money raised has been given to the QEH’s Cancer Wellbeing and Support Centre.

Suzi Pimlott pictured left hands the cheque to Vicky Mitchell.

Suzi Pimlott, a long-term member of staff at Alive Oasis, presented Vicky Mitchell, QEH’s Macmillan information and support manager, with the cheque for the funds raised from her events.

Alive West Norfolk fitness instructor Suzi said “I’ve been teaching at Alive Oasis on and off since I was 17, 33-plus years ago.

“I’ve sadly lost a number of my aqua class members to various cancers and seen many more bravely battle through surgeries and treatments.

“Additionally, my husband is currently in remission from bowel cancer. Many of the class members stay for a coffee after my classes, so I started the Macmillan coffee mornings in 2016 by asking them to bring in a few cakes to have with our coffees.

“As we did before Covid-19, this year we also raised money for the QEH to support them for their local work as well as the national Macmillan charity.

“The event has grown year-on-year and now includes a raffle, tombola and books etc for sale too – kindly supported by the Norfolk Lavender Lounge, Snettisham Park, Tesco Hunstanton and Imagine Spa amongst others this year.”

Suzi Pimlott pictured right hands the cheque to Vicky Mitchell.

Fitness Staff at Alive West Norfolk have been working alongside Vicky and her team over the past few years, with the physical activity programme for patients with cancer which has been described as “so successful”.

“So we are so pleased to also be able to give them some extra support towards the centre,” a spokesperson said.

Vicky said: “We are very grateful to Alive West Norfolk for holding this event and to everyone who donated, the money raised will help us provide services and initiatives that enable patients living with and beyond cancer improve their wellbeing.”