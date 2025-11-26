Lynn’s hospital has scooped up an award for the design of its newly-built diagnostics centre.

The QEH has been crowned the best healthcare development under £25million at the Building Better Healthcare Awards.

The awards recognise “innovation and outstanding achievement in the healthcare built environment”.

The newly opened diagnostics centre

“Cutting-edge technology” is housed at the centre, which consists of imaging equipment to be used for scans, including MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging used for diagnosing and monitoring a wide range of conditions.

It has the capacity to see around 40,000 outpatients each year, with the hospital saying that it is reducing waiting times for patients.

Chris Bown, interim executive managing director at the QEH, said: “We are thrilled our fantastic community diagnostic centre has been nationally recognised with this award.

The design of the QEH's diagnostic centre has been awarded

“This new facility will remain on our site when our new hospital is open in 2032 is just one example of how we are investing in care for our patients now.

“The centre is a modern, bright and light facility improving both patient and staff experience. Well done to all teams who have made this possible.”

Steven Cotton, director and project lead at LSI Architects, added: “As a team, we are very proud of our work on the Norfolk community diagnostic programme and have been delighted to have received such positive feedback from staff and patients who have used the new diagnostic centres.

“To successfully deliver buildings that have an impact like that is only ever the result of real, collaborative effort between the client team and the whole design team, and that was certainly the case on this project.

The QEH has recieved an award for the design of its diagnostics centre

“Alongside this, the fact that the clinical teams were so fantastic in engaging with us and sharing their knowledge and experience is a large part of why these buildings are now working so well for patients and staff at both hospitals.

“We were delighted to be representing the team and to see both the impact and the hard work of everybody involved in the project, recognised with a Building Better Healthcare Award.”