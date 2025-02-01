An innovative fitness programme at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is proving to be a game changer for cancer patients.

Feedback from participants of the programme, which is funded by the QEHKL Charity and delivered by Alive West Norfolk, shows it is redefining cancer care helping patients regain strength, confidence, and control over their health no matter what the prognosis.

In total, 123 patients have participated in the programme over the past three years.

Lisa Matthews has also benefitted from the scheme

Some faced a terminal diagnosis while others were undergoing intensive treatments. All feedback received showed they were unanimous in stating the fitness sessions had helped them.

Over an eight week period, participants can take up tailored, low-impact exercise sessions that focus on enhancing energy, improving mental well-being, and promoting physical health – boosting both recovery and quality of life.

In fact, one patient in their 80s was so inspired that they took up ballet classes to further enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.

David Williams has said the programme has given him his confidence back

David Williams, one of the programme’s participants, is a powerful testament to its success and he credits a ground-breaking drug in combination with the programme for his survival.

Diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in March 2019, David underwent a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy. After a relapse, he faced heartbreaking end-of-life discussions with his medical team.

However, David became the first patient in Lynn to receive Gilteritinib (Xospata), a cancer growth inhibitor with a 28% success rate.

Now, after five years, David is cancer-free and credits much of his recovery to the physical and emotional strength he gained through the fitness programme.

David said: “I can’t thank the team enough. The programme has given me my confidence back. Not only have I seen improvements in my physical health – losing weight, lowering blood pressure, and reducing my heart rate – but it’s also improved my mindset.”

Patient Lisa Matthews also praised the programme, explaining: “It’s a reminder that your diagnosis shouldn’t define you. This programme has been a huge boost to my wellbeing, and I feel so much more confident now.”

The ongoing success of the programme highlights the vital role exercise plays in cancer care, helping patients to rebuild strength, reconnect with everyday activities, and enhance their overall recovery.

Chief nurse Pippa Street said: “I’m delighted that some of our cancer patients have access to this therapy through the QEHKL Charity.

“We are always seeking to enhance care and this programme’s success shows the power of exercise, not only in physical recovery but also in improving emotional health, allowing patients to face the future with renewed hope.”

Vicky Mitchell, patient information and support manager at the Cancer Wellbeing & Support Centre added: “The continued partnership between The QEH and Alive West Norfolk is helping redefine cancer care, offering an essential service that goes beyond just treatment, but focuses on holistic recovery.”

Tommy Goode, head of performance and development at Alive West Norfolk said “We are delighted to be supporting patients at The QEH in really challenging circumstances and it is great to see how well the programme has been received by patients and The QEH and AWN staff involved. A great example of partnership working with patients at the heart of it, well done to everyone involved.”

For more information about the programme or to donate to support future initiatives, visit the QEH’s website.

