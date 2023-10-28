Patients attending the Emergency Department (ED) at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn will now be benefiting from treatment in a newly reconfigured area.

On Monday, the Trust opened the doors to their new ED, which has been designed with clinical staff who know best what their patients need.

The refurbished area will give a better experience for patients who arrive at the hospital's front door as well as providing an improved working area for staff.

Improved Emergency Department opens its doors to patients

The new department has increased space for ambulance handovers allowing paramedics and ambulance staff to smoothly transfer the care of patients. It also has improved space for walk-in patients to be triaged, seen, and treated and the layout will make it easier for staff to monitor and care for their patients.

The area features some side rooms with doors rather than curtains to accommodate patients with potentially infectious conditions, space to meet the needs of patients presenting with mental health conditions, and additional space for Paediatric ED.

Fran Rose-Smith, divisional general manager – urgent & emergency care, has been part of the team who have managed the reconfiguration. She said: “This is an exciting day for the whole Urgent and Emergency Care team here at the QEH.

“This project has been a long time in the planning and it’s great to finally see it come to fruition both for our patients and staff.

“We know space has been an issue in our ED for some time, the department had outgrown its previous footprint which has led to challenges within the department.

“We hope this newly laid out area will help us to manage some of these challenges moving forward, alleviate some of this pressure, and allow for a better flow of patients.”

In the past decade, attendance at ED at The QEH has increased by more than 50% with an average of 220 patients per day currently presenting versus 120 per day 10 years ago.

This new area is an investment of £2.7 million by the Trust.

New equipment has been funded by Lynn Hospitals League of Friends, whose members attend over the weekend for a tour of the new area.

Penny Hipkin, League of Friends Chair, said: “We are proud to have supported the fitting and equipment for the new Emergency Department – it’s wonderful to be able to support this essential new area which will make such a difference to patients.

“Projects like this are exactly what the League of Friends is here for.”

Alice Webster, CEO, said: “This new area is a real investment in patient care and staff wellbeing – we know it will make a real difference.

“A big thank you to every individual involved in the design and build of this new area – thank you for making this much-needed space for patients and staff a reality.”