Plans for a multi-storey car park at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been approved – a step forward in the bid for a new hospital.

Officials at the QEH say the car park is a “key ‘enabler’” for the trust’s much-needed new hospital, which would be built on the site of the existing main car park, replacing the current crumbling building.

A spokesperson said: “QEH is investment-ready to deliver a new hospital as soon as Government funding is secured.”

An artist's impression of the multi-storey car park at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The new multi-storey car park, which will be built in two phases on the site of the Inspire Centre, has received the green light from West Norfolk Council, with hopes for building work to start this year.

The first will provide 500 parking spaces, and the second – to be built alongside a new hospital – will have a further 879.

Together, these will replace the existing hopsital car park, with the Inspire Centre due to be demolished.

Following the plans receiving approval, Paul Brooks, director of estates and facilities, said: “To put it simply, without a multi-storey car park, we can’t build the much-needed new hospital at QEH before our 2030 hospital end of life deadline.

“We have worked hard with our colleagues at the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk to ensure this new car park will have a limited visual impact to the surrounding area.

“In the short-term the multi-storey car park will help to ease well-recognised parking pressures at our hospital and in the long-term it will free up the existing car park for a new hospital building.

“We are now focused on securing funding for the car park and hope, if this is forthcoming, to start work on the build this year.

“In the meantime, we continue to push on all fronts for a decision to secure QEH’s place on the Government’s list for funding for a new hospital. We very much hope for a decision soon.”

Following extensive engagement on the car park in last summer, hundreds of people shared their views on the proposal.

In response to the feedback a number of changes were made to the plans, including:

• changes to the road layout around the car park entrance to ease traffic congestion

• confirming that the new car park will be pay on exit and payment by app and card will be an option

• increasing the size of individual parking spaces to make it easier to park and get in and out of vehicles

• locating blue badge spaces on the ground floor and ensuring enough height clearance for disabled spaces to accommodate mobility vehicles

• enhancing the external planting and soft landscaping to further improve the look and feel of the environment around the car park.

Further details about the car park are available on the QEH website at www.qehkl.nhs.uk/mscp.asp

