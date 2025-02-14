Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is seeking more members to join its newly created Youth Council.

This Valentine’s Day, the QEH is calling on more young people to show their love of healthcare by becoming members of their evolving group.

Six new youth councillors are being sought, with a deadline for applications on Monday, March 3.

Jack, Kaci, Libby and Kelly at the inaugural youth council meeting

This council aims to make sure young people’s voices are heard by hospital decision-makers, by giving 16 to 25-year-olds a say in how care is provided right now and in the future - from the new hospital which is set to begin construction in 2027/28.

This council was set up last year and its first five members are now looking for more people to join them.

Its members so far are:

- Jack, a trainee midwife from Lynn

- Kaci, from Lynn, who works in digital administration at the QEH

- Libby, from Holbeach, who is doing her T-levels and is working in administration as part of her work experience at the hospital

- A-Level student Kelly, from Holt, who is interested in a career in psychology

- Fellow A-Level student Rosie, who lives near Fakenham and wants to work in health and care

QEH board member and non-executive director William Van’t Hoff, who is helping to steer the project, said: “We have had some really productive discussions already and the Youth Council is now thinking about what areas to consider first.

“We are looking forward to welcoming up to six more young people. Anyone is welcome to apply as long as they are aged between 16 and 25, and live in the area served by the hospital.”

The Youth Council has been created by the QEH in partnership with Healthwatch Norfolk, which gathers the views of patients and those who use care and shares them with organisations to help shape services.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to have a say in the services and care being provided, and make sure it is right for them.

“It is also a chance to experience being part of a major employer, develop teamwork and communication skills, and also demonstrate dedication and commitment to universities, colleges, and future employers.”

Anyone who wishes to join the Youth Council can find out more from the website https://teamqehyouth.co.uk/apply/

Application packs can be downloaded from the website and completed forms need to be sent to enquiries@healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk by 5pm on March 3.

Reporting by Cara Fiore