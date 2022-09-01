Lynn's QEH has shared plans for a new multi-storey car park to support its case for a new hospital.

The Trust is looking to hear from local residents, patients, staff, stakeholders and partners about the proposal before midnight on Sunday, September 11.

An integral part of the plans to bring a new hospital to West Norfolk, the proposed multi-storey car park will help to address ongoing and well-recognised parking challenges.

Phase 1 (59031983)

Ensuring that there is adequate car parking during the building works and once the new hospital is open is a particular focus for QEH as part of ensuring it is ‘investment ready’ for securing much-needed Government funding as part of the national New Hospital Programme.

Deputy Chief Executive of QEH, Laura Skaife-Knight, said: “We are delighted to share these exciting proposals and look forward to hearing views and feedback.

“Our plans for a new multi-storey car park will help to address the short term challenges we face with parking, as well as being a vital part of the delivery of a new hospital.

Phase 2 (59031973)

"To secure the £862m of Government funding we need for a new hospital, we must show we have plans in place to address any disruption that a major build on our existing site could bring by providing adequate car parking both during the building works and once the new hospital is open.”

Plans for the car park include plenty of space to access vehicles for patients with reduced mobility, energy efficient LED lighting, a wheelchair area, natural ventilation and 24 hour CCTV. There will be spaces for patients, visitors and staff to charge electric vehicles, with flexibility to increase this provision in the future.

The proposed new multi-storey car park would be built in two phases:

Phase one will see a new car park to serve the current hospital (in addition to the existing main car park) which will be developed in such a way that the initial phase one car park can remain operational while phase two is being built

Phase two will follow when funding for a new hospital is announced (to replace the spaces lost when the main car park is developed).

Subject to funding and planning permission, phase one could be completed by early 2024 with phase two completed at the end of that same year.

Residents, patients, stakeholders and partners are also encouraged to complete a short questionnaire available here to share their views which will inform the Trust’s planning application.

There is still time for people to register for one of three events in September where they can hear more from QEH representatives about the new hospital and multi-storey car park plans and ask questions.

Wednesday, September 7: 10.30am to 12.30pm at Knights Hill Hotel in Lynn;

Thursday, September 8: 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Knights Hill Hotel, Lynn;

Friday, September 9, noon to 1pm, online using Zoom;

Places can be booked here.