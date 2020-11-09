A fundraising shop at Lynn's hospital will be closed until April as most of the volunteers are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Chairwoman of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital League of Friends Penny Hipkin said the shop has been closed as most of the volunteers are aged over 70.

As a result, the League of Friends shop has distributed all perishable stock to the hospital wards and departments.

Mrs Hipkin said: "We normally expect to make over £90,000 a year from the shop, all of which goes to benefit patients, staff and relatives.

"This year we have been closed since March and as it will be a full year until we reopen we will not make any money this year."

The League of Friends recently contributed £500,000 to the new Radiology Information System which will be in place for April 2021.

They also contributed £10,000 to the Maternity Bereavement Suite, the Lynn News Charity of the Year, which is expected to be completed by April.