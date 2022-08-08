The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn has been shortlisted for a major national award.

Staff and volunteers at the QEH are celebrating as it is a contender for the Trust of the Year award at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards 2022.

A QEH spokesperson said it recognises the trust's contribution to healthcare.

QEH entrance. (57850663)

"QEH stood out as a ‘success story’ among tough competition from a high number of exceptional applicants, and won a prized place for this coveted award on the panel’s shortlist," they added.

An official awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 17 at the Battersea Evolution Centre in London.

Caroline Shaw, who recently announced she is stepping down as chief executive of QEH, said the trust was thrilled to be shortlisted for the award.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Joshua Yates.

"This recognition truly reflects the efforts, dedication and commitment of everyone at Team QEH," she said.

"I personally couldn’t be more proud of all my colleagues and what we have achieved over the last three years – turning around a ‘special measures’ hospital in the most challenging of times the NHS has ever experienced.

"I’d like to thank each and every one of my colleagues for all that they do for patients, their families and each other, day in day out."

Graham Ward, acting chair of QEH, added: "This is a huge achievement for the Trust – and provides further external endorsement that we are well on our way to becoming the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience.

Graham Ward, acting chairman of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

"Everyone at Team QEH has worked so hard, consistently going above and beyond in exceptionally challenging circumstances to provide the best possible care for our patients, and I am delighted that this has been recognised."

HSJ editor, Alastair McLellan, said: "On behalf of all my colleagues, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust on being shortlisted as Trust of the Year.

"All of the applications represent the ‘very best of the NHS’ and often leave our esteemed panel of judges with an impossible choice!"