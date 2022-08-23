Staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital are celebrating after being shortlisted for two prestigious national nursing awards.

QEH has been shortlisted in the Best International Recruitment Experience category for the international nurse recruitment and pastoral care programme and Preceptor of the Year category for the Practice Development Team at the Nursing Times Workforce Awards 2022.

These high-profile national awards receive hundreds of entries every year and being shortlisted recognises that the Trust’s nursing initiatives are contributing to innovation in the profession, inclusivity in the workplace, and patient safety and wellbeing.

Workforce Award Trophy (58834971)

This is the Trust’s second year being shortlisted for these awards, highlighting QEH’s consistent, remarkable contributions to the nursing profession.

Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy chief executive of QEH, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised by the Nursing Times for our international recruitment programme and for the work of our Practice Development Team.

“We have invested heavily in supporting our international staff, including through our Supporting International Nurses Group, which offers advice and support for nurses joining the Trust from overseas.

"The transition into work in a new country can be hugely daunting, and we aim to make it a smooth transition where our staff feel supported and welcome.

"This award shortlisting is recognition of the significant amount of work that goes into getting this programme right for our staff and reflects the efforts of our nursing team here at QEH in collaboration with the Norfolk & Waveney International Nurse Recruitment Hub, Indian Nurses of King’s Lynn, and the Filipino Association of West Norfolk.

"It is also further evidence that we are on our way to becoming the best rural district general hospital for patient and staff experience.”

Angela Howling, deputy chief nurse of QEH, said: “This is a wonderful achievement for members of our international nurse recruitment and pastoral care programme and our practice development team.

“Our practice development team are incredibly dedicated to supporting and guiding new nurses at the QEH. They have an enormously positive impact on the new nurses’ experience transitioning into practice and their guidance plays an important role in allowing our new nurses to grow in confidence and have the best possible start to their careers.

“The work they do is fantastic, and this shortlisting is a wonderful recognition for the team and the work they do.”

The winners of the Nursing Times awards will be announced in November 2022 at a ceremony in London.