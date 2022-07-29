Three operating theatres at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been shut as a precaution after staff noticed movement in the ceiling nearby.

Teams observed the issues with the suspended ceiling above the corridor in the QEH's main theatre complex, which leads to three of its six elective operating theatres, over the last two days.

Officials said operations scheduled to take place in those theatres today have been transferred to its Sandringham Unit and other theatres, meaning none of the planned procedures need to be postponed.

But the hospital's deputy chief operating officer, Sarah Jones, said it was just another example of the current building not being fit for use.

"This demonstrates once again that our hospital is unfit for purpose and the need for an urgent announcement about the desperately needed funding for a new QEH, recognising the impact on patient and staff experience and the operational running of our hospital,” she said.

Ms Jones said the theatres had been shut as a precautionary measure and to maximise everyone's safety so the QEH's team of expert surveyors could assess the structural integrity of the roof.

Emergency props on the QEH theatre corridor

In pictures obtained by the Lynn News, emergency props can be seen holding up the ceiling in the corridor.

It comes following countless calls to the Government to fund a rebuild of the crumbling hospital, which has around 1,500 props supporting the roof.

A large part of the QEH was built in 1980 with aerated concrete and was given a lifespan of about 30 years. Over time, water can get into the structure and weaken it.

Eighty per cent of the first floor was constructed with this method.