Nurses, doctors and an array of healthcare professionals at Lynn’s hospital are ready to get their running shoes on as they take on the race of the year.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff members are gearing up for the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) to raise money for the hospital’s own charity.

For more than two decades, GEAR 10k has been a highlight in Lynn's social calendar, drawing thousands of spectators to cheer on around 3,000 participants.

2023 TeamQEH runners from left to right Jake Kenyon, Emma Southwell, Ryan Oakes, Hannah Auker, Lorraine Hunt, Fay Collison, Hollie Nelson and Ruby Kirby

This year, a 21-strong contingent from the QEH team is joining the ranks, each with their own motivations and goals for the May 5 event.

Over the past nine months, employees from various departments have been diligently preparing for the race.

From charge nurses to junior doctors and cancer support officers, many employees have been training hard.

Among them are critical care colleagues and running partners Katie Kavanagh and Cathryn Smith, both eager to return to the sport after a hiatus.

Cathryn expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, and said: “I wanted to run GEAR to motivate myself back into running after a back injury and surgery stopped me three years ago.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do just that.”

Another participant, Mark Demonty, aims not only to conquer the 10K but also intends to join his six-year-old son in the ‘Mini GEAR 2K’ race following his own run.

Mark, a senior information analyst, said: “I started a coaching role with a local girls’ football team, which I still do, but I’m trying to get back into my running this year.

“I’m also more than happy to support a charity that has already done so much for our hospital and the local community.”

In addition to training and seeking sponsorships, some of the hospital’s team have actively engaged in other fundraising activities.

For instance, members of the cancer care team recently organized an Easter bake sale and raffle to boost their fundraising efforts.

Georgina Ward, project manager of cancer services, said: “We are so grateful for anyone who bought a raffle ticket or purchased a cake from our stall.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to raise this money which we hope will make a difference to the patients at the QEH.”

So far, the 21 runners have collectively raised more than £1,600 in total.

Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk for further information.