The achievements and successes of staff at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital were celebrated during a glittering awards ceremony at Knights' Hill on Friday evening.

Inspirational colleagues and teams from every corner of the hospital were awarded in an event which celebrated excellent patient care, leadership and the QEH values of kindness, wellness and fairness.

The event was hosted by acting chief executive Alice Webster and Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome, with nominees in 13 of the 15 categories put forward by patients and colleagues.

All the winners, with Chair's Award recipient Linda Purdy (front) (60769852)

Awards winners and runners-up:

The Patient Safety Champion Award: Winner Ben Fox; runners-up Linda Purdy and Melanie Underhill.

The Growing Our Own Award: Winner Grace Hasnip; runners-up Sophie Lilley and George Manning.

All the winners (60769854)

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research: Winner Georgios Solomou; runners-up Shiva Ugni and Roy Zhang

The Leader of the Year Award: Winner Suzy Sarsby; runners-up Chrissy Hoare and Kate Sidell.

Clinical Team of the Year Award: Winners West Norfolk Breast Care Unit; runners-up: Acute Medical Unit, QEH Phlebotomy Team.

Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award: Winners Communications Team, runners-up Catering Department and A&E Receptionists.

Linda Purdy steps up to accept the Chair's Award (60769856)

The Clinical Support Professional of the Year Award: Winner Louisa Smither; runners-up Sarah Barber and Cara Holt.

The Kindness Award: Winner Mason Purdy, runners-up Debbie Carter and Jamie Morton-Gittens.

The Wellness Award: Winner Barbara Piel; runners-up Aimee Campbell and Jolly Thomas.

The Fairness Award: Winner: Siya Sharma; runners-up Paul Bridges and Salman Kidwai.

The John Voaden Volunteer of the Year Award: Winner Theresa Banks; runners-up Pat McCallum and Rosalyn Virgo.

The Behind-the-Scenes Award: Winner Dean Fowler; runners-up Jason Edwards and Andrew Eley.

Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution Award: Winner Pratish Lukose; runners-up Carina Fernandes Martinho and Sue Wright.

The Special Recognition Award: Peter Tasker.

Chair’s Award: Linda Purdy.