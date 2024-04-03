A hospital has thanked businesses and members of the public who helped raise £80,000 to support its patients living with dementia.

Six months ago, Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Charity Dementia Care Appeal hit its fundraising target.

The two-phase appeal which was launched in January 2023 raised more than £100,000 to improve the experience of patients living with dementia.

Therapists from EPIC Norfolk and staff at QEH

The money is also being used to help reduce the time patients are in hospital which improves both their physical and mental health.

Thanks to the generosity of local communities and businesses, the QEH invested in beneficial exercise therapies delivered by specialists from Exercising People In Communities (EPIC) Norfolk.

This is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of people through physical activity.

Rachel Burridge (left) and Dr Katie Honney (right)

Since January, exercise specialists have been visiting hospital wards twice a week to carry out a mixture of one-to-one sessions, group seated exercises and sports exercises such as bowling. They see around 18 patients per visit.

Lucy Baker, one of the EPIC specialists, said: “We have seen lots of positive changes in patients. We witnessed this through feedback from the patients, their facial expressions and body language, laughter and cheering during the group activities.

“Some family members visiting their loved ones have even joined in during the group activities. They enjoy being able to interact in something fun together.”

Each year the Trust cares for around 1,400 patients with this progressive condition.

Dr Katie Honney, clinical director for integrated care of the older person and clinical lead for the charity appeal, said: “We are eternally grateful to everyone who supported this important campaign and donated to the cause.

“With the money raised we have been able to ensure that patients living with dementia can benefit from exercise therapies while they are being cared for on our wards.”

Rachel Burridge, consultant nurse for frailty at the QEH, said: “Exercise therapy is proven to help patients regain balance and improve both physical and mental health.

“We have noticed how our patients’ mood can change and how they can be uplifted when they engage in an activity delivered by the EPIC Norfolk Exercise Specialists – they reminisce about past sports and hobbies they have been interested in.

“It is very rewarding to see a patient smile and enjoy their time in hospital, which is improving the overall patient experience.”