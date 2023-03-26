A hospital in Lynn celebrated National Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist Day by saying a big thank you to a group of highly skilled nurses.

As an integral part of a patients’ journey at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), when they receive a diagnosis of cancer and through their treatment, the nurses provide patients with personalised cancer care.

Helen Blanchard, interim chief nurse, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) said: "Today marked a special day, where we can take a moment to recognise the dedication and talent of a group of highly-skilled nurses here at QEH.

Team QEH Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNS) receiving their donated mugs

"Our cancer clinical nurse specialists go above and beyond for our patients, day in and day out.

"They walk with our patients and their families throughout their cancer journey, constantly focusing on the quality of care they receive, and the individual experience of each and every patient.

"The difference they make to patients at, what is likely one of the most difficult times of their lives, is second to none.

"So today we say thank you, thank you to all of these specialist nurses for everything they do and will continue to do in the future.

"Your hard work really does make a difference to your patients and their family."