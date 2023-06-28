Residents in West Norfolk are being invited to a free diabetes healthcare event in Lynn next month.

On Thursday, July 13, Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be hosting the event at the town's Duke’s Head Hotel from 6pm to 8.30pm, with NHS experts on hand to discuss remission, care and unchecked health concerns.

The event is to be held due to the fact that more than 66,000 adults in the West Norfolk region have been confirmed to have this serious health condition, along with national cases reaching more than 5 million.

The event is being held at the Duke’s Head Hotel in the Tuesday Market Place

Leading the event is the QEH Trust’s new lead governor Dr Antonia Hardcastle whose goal is to raise awareness about diabetes and provide help on how to prevent contraction of the metabolic disease.

Diabetes has been found to be a cause for more than 180 amputations, nearly 800 strokes, 600 heart attacks and 2,000 cases of heart failure per week.

It is thought that around 110,000 adults in the region could be at risk of living with undiagnosed Type 2 Diabetes.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, experts are working closely with the NHS Norfolk and Waveney healthcare system to identify those people at risk of Type 2 diabetes and help communities where diabetes prevalence is high.

With limited spaces available for the event, organisers are advising those who wish to attend the meeting to book a space via: https://bit.ly/QEHdiabetes

Refreshments and free parking are available.

Reporting by Shawn Wick