Three operating theatres at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital which had to close last week due to ceiling issues are set to be fully operational again tomorrow after 18 more props were installed.

The QEH had to temporarily shut three of its six elective operating theatres on Friday after staff spotted movement in the ceiling. It also transferred planned procedures to its Sandringham Unit and other theatres.

Sarah Jones, deputy chief operating officer, said: “Following issues with the suspended ceiling above the corridor in our main operating theatre complex, we have installed 18 temporary ‘Acrow’ props and a number of wooden failsafes to the ceiling in order to maximise safety for our patients and staff.

Emergency props on the QEH theatre corridor

“Thanks to the swift actions of our teams, all operations scheduled to take place have gone ahead in our other operating theatres and the Sandringham Unit. We are expecting all our operating theatres at QEH to be fully operational tomorrow.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our colleagues for their support during this incident, however the disruption demonstrates once again the urgent need for an announcement about the desperately needed funding for a new QEH.”

It comes after Liz Truss, South West Norfolk MP, last week committed to building a new QEH if she becomes prime minister.

Liz Truss, South West Norfolk MP, has committed to building a new Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn if she becomes prime minister

The 42-year-old hospital building, which lies just outside Ms Truss’s constituency, is in a dire state of repair, with thousands of support beams in place to prevent the ceiling from collapsing in on patients.